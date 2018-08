A longtime Castlegar city councillor is thinking about running for mayor.

Deb McIntosh is mulling a bid for the top job.

McIntosh is gauging support, although incumbent Lawrence Chernoff has not announced his plans yet.

Mcintosh says she’d like to see improved communication and individual councillors given a greater voice.

Chernoff, who has been mayor for almost 13 years, says he’ll announce his intentions next week.

The nomination period runs from Sept. 4 to 14.