An apartment fire in Castlegar Monday afternoon was mostly out before firefighters arrived.

Chief Sam Lattanzio says they were called at about 3:20 p.m. to the 200 block of 11th Avenue.

Nobody was home and no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

The unit’s exterior suffered some damage.

Firefighters remained on the scene for an hour and a half to make sure the fire was completely out.