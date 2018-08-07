Advanced drug checking technology will be on hand when the Shambhala Music Festival begins this week.

Chloe sage of ANKORS, which will operate the FTIR spectrometer, says it uses infra-red technology to detect many ingredients in a single substance.

They’ve been hoping to get one for a while.

The $10,000 was on top of $32,000 raised in donations online by Shambhala guests.

Sage says festival-goers can bring substances to the ANKORS booth and have them tested for free.

It’s part of the festival’s harm reduction strategy.

For many years ANKORS has provided harm reduction services at music festivals though on-site drug testing.

But Sage says the equipment they’ve used until now could only tell you the top two ingredients at best.