A Nelson firm has been picked to do the detailed design for the redevelopment of the Arrow Lakes hospital emergency department.

Nakusp mayor Karen Hamling says Cover Architecture Collaborative will do the work.

Hamling says design work is expected to be completed in the fall and then construction will go to tender.

The project should be finished in the winter of 2019-2020.

It’s worth $2.1 million and split 60-40 between Interior Health and the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District.