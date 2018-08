A counterpetition process is expected to begin soon that could result in funding for the Arrow Lakes archives.

Regional district director Paul Peterson says it would provide $24,000 a year for operating costs.

He says right now the organization relies on grants.

If more than 10 per cent of voters sign their names in opposition it would put the brakes on the idea, and force either a referendum or abandoning the idea.

A similar process is underway to provide regular funding to the Nakusp museum.