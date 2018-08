The former sawmill site in Slocan may have a buyer.

A key piece of land in Slocan City may have a buyer.

Re-Max realtor Susan McKenize confirms a conditional offer has been placed on the former mill site on the waterfront, but says she can’t disclose any other details yet.

The almost 20 acres have long been for sale but marketing efforts stepped up about a year ago. The asking price was $2.3 million.

The Springer Creek Forest Products mill, built in 1965, closed in 2011 and was demolished in 2013.