You can expect better maintenance on local highways starting in the fall.

The current contract for the Kootenay Boundary held by Emcon Services expires at the end of September. That includes all of the Boundary plus Greater Trail and Castlegar.

The Ministry of Transportation says their preferred proponent for the next contract is Yellowhead Road and Bridge.

YRB is the current contractor for the Central Kootenay region which includes Nelson, Kaslo, Creston, the Slocan Valley, and Arrow Lakes.

Terms of the new 10-year contract include quicker plowing depending on the temperature and removing ruts and potholes in compact snow. They’re also expected to increase patrols before and during a storm.