The ponds at Millennium Park in Castlegar.

The swimming ponds at Millennium Park in Castlegar are expected to reopen this afternoon.

They closed yesterday after higher-than-normal bacteria levels were detected in ponds No. 2 and 3.

Civic works director Lucas Pitts says it’s due to goose poop, but they’ve taken steps to fix that.

Pitts says they’re awaiting Interior Health approval to reopen the ponds.

He adds geese have not been a problem this year until the last couple of weeks.

Water at the ponds is regularly tested for the presence of bacteria from June to September.