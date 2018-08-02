The Castlegar Hospice Society was a part of last weekend’s Kootenay Festival. It was the second year for the Hopes and Wishes Floating Lantern Release on the Columbia River. Executive Director Suzanne Lehbauer says it’s a beautiful and touching event and they hope to expand it next year.

She’s also excited the Hospice Society has been nominated for an award for its virtual reality program. It gives people at the end of life a way to experience a wish they’ve always had.

Castlegar Hospice was the first to introduce the program.

She says the nomination is for a Quality Award in the category of Coping with End-of-Life from the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council. The winners will be announced in February.