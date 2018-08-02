An exciting week of baseball in Trail recently as the city hosted Little League Provincials. Six teams were competing in the tournament including Trail’s 12U All Stars. The tournament ended for them in the semi-finals against Lynn Valley. Head Coach DJ Ashman says it was a tough loss, but great for the city to host the event again.

Ashman says Andy Bilesky Park left a great impression.

The last time Trail hosted the Little League Provincials was in 2012.

Ashman says he’s very proud of how hard the boys battled.