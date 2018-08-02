After a sulfuric acid spill in Trail this spring, hundreds of claims have been submitted to ICBC. The acid was spilled on the highway through town where many vehicles traveled through it. ICBC says so far 388 claims have been submitted.

The majority of those will likely be write-offs, however, ICBC will review each claim individually to assess the damage. Two separate spills have occurred in Trail this year – one in April and the other in May. Westcan Bulk Transport was transporting the acid both times.

ICBC says they will be processing all claims submitted and seeking to recover costs.