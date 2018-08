Ymir residents are being asked whether they’re willing to support the local cemetery with tax dollars.

A counterpetition process is expected to begin soon to raise $3,000 a year for maintenance.

Regional director Hans Cunningham says the cemetery dates back over a century but was neglected for decades.

If less than 10 per cent of voters sign their names against the idea a new regional district service will be created.

The money would support work that would largely be carried out by volunteers.