Marlene Gould of Ymir will start checking items off her bucket list after winning $1 million in the July 25 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Gould learned of her windfall after self-scanning her ticket at Waneta Plaza in Trail.

“I was with my grandson who texted his dad ‘Grandma won the lottery!’ while I called my husband at the same time,” she said in a news release. “At first he didn’t believe me but he knew it was true because of how emotional I was; we were all so excited.”

Gould plans to pursue a few items on her bucket list right away.

“I want to go to Memphis to see Garth Brooks and visit the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville,” she said. Gould also plans to share her win with family and take a trip to the Maritimes with her husband. “We just celebrated our 35th wedding anniversary; it’s a dream come true!”

The Salmo Valley Pharmacy in Salmo sold the winning ticket.