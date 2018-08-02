A documentary screening locally next week looks at the West Kootenay’s part in the development of the atomic bomb.

Filmmaker Ron Verzuh will show Codename Project 9 in Nelson on Monday and Trail on Wednesday.

He says it’s about how Cominco produced heavy water for the Manhattan project during the Second World War.

Verzuh says it’s an historical documentary but has ongoing relevance in the current global political climate.

The film will be seen Monday at 7 p.m. at Nelson’s Expressions Cafe and Wednesday at 6 at the Trail Museum.