The North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society will deliver a range of mental health programs for youth (Submitted)

The Columbia Basin Trust has announced $965,000 in funding to improve well-being around the basin. 17 projects received funds from the CBT’s Social Grants.

That includes just over $84,000 to Castlegar and District Community Services Society for support services and programming to prevent homelessness. The Kootenay Region Association for Community Living in Creston also received funds as well as the Nelson Police Department’s Restorative Justice services.

