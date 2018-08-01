A crane engine caught fire today at the Celgar mill site in Castlegar. They say it was a locally contracted crane working on site. The company says Celgar’s yard crew were at the work site and quickly extinguished the fire with portable extinguishers. Celgar’s emergency response team was also contacted as per protocol.

Both Celgar and Castlegar Fire Department emergency responders did thorough assessments and monitoring to ensure there were no other residual hot spots. Celgar says the incident was very quickly contained and highlights the value and effectiveness of emergency response preparedness, training and quick action.