Two new exhibits are launching at the Kootenay Gallery of Art in Castlegar tomorrow. The concept of visual language is explored in one called Mapping Language by Krestova artist Natasha Smith. Kootenay Gallery Curator Maggie Shirley explains some of the ideas behind the work.

You can chat with artist Natasha Smith who will be at the exhibit’s launch.

The second exhibit is called Glow by Quebec Artist Sonia Haberstich. Shirley says it offer something unique being glow in the dark.

The opening is Friday, August 3 from 3:00-7:00pm and is a free event. Both exhibits run until September 15. You can click here for more information.