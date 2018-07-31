A phone scam has been trying to target businesses on the International Selkirk Loop recently. A fraudulent company called Extreme Marketing who claims to be based out of Dallas, Texas says they’re updating advertising in the map and travel guide.

Executive Director for the International Selkirk Loop, Stephanie Sims says this is a fraud and the company has been asked to stop immediately. She says no advertising or marketing firm represents the International Selkirk Loop and if you are contacted, to please let them know immediately.

The loop stretches from Idaho and Washington up through the West Kootenay.