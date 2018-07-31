Officials from the US came and toured the Castlegar and Nakusp area last week including a tour of the Keenleyside Dam (MP Richard Cannings Facebook)

Kootenay-West MLA and Minister of Children and Family Development, Katrine Conroy, just returned from the Pacific Northwest Economic Region summit in Spokane. She says the Columbia River Treaty was a big focus. Conroy is the minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty and says she was able to hear directly from stakeholders in the US and Canada about how to make the treaty better.

She says American officials haven’t toured the area much, but they were able to come last week.

The next round of negotiations are coming up August 15 and 16 in our region and then down to Portland, Oregon in October.

She says the negotiations are expected to be a long process and could even take up to a few years.