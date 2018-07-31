A number of new wildfires throughout the Southeast Fire Centre started over the weekend. As of Monday, there were 43 in the region, most of which are lightening caused. Fire information officer, Ashley Davidoff says about 20 of those were stared within the last two days. She says those numbers looked much different last year at this time.

The cause of Sunday’s fire east of Trail on Spance Road is being investigated. 21 firefighters responded from four local detachments with help from two helicopters. Crews were on site to monitor the scene yesterday and put out any hot spots.

Davidoff, says there’s currently 41 personnel on the Santa Rosa Creek wildfire southwest of Rossland.

Davidoff says there are no communities threatened at this time. You can visit the BC Wildfire Service website for more information.