Left to right: Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust; Robin Hicks, Manager, Halcyon House; Nakusp Mayor Karen Hamling; and Tim Payne, Executive Director, Halcyon Assisted Living Society (submitted)

The Columbia Basin Trust has announced $1.6 million in funding for upgrades to affordable housing in the region. The program is a partnership with the BC Non-Profit Housing Association and BC Housing and will provide energy conservation upgrades.

Mark Brunton is the CBT’s manager of housing and says 32 projects were funded this time around.

That includes Halcyon House in Nakusp which is an assisted living facility for seniors. Brunton says the upgrades can make a big difference in particular for seniors.

He says it’ll also create financial benefits for the organizations.

A few projects in the West Kootenay include Maranatha Court in Castlegar, Links Housing Co-operative in Nelson, and Passmore Lodge in Winlaw. There’s also three projects in Creston and two in Rossland. For a full list, click here.