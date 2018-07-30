Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue say yesterday’s interface fire in Casino is 100 per cent guarded with crews continuing to monitor and deal with hot spots.

The fire was reported at 4:00pm at the end of Spance Road off Casino Road and crews were on scene at 4:17pm. 21 firefighters responded from the Trail, Warfield, Montrose and Genelle detachments with air support from two BC Wildfire Service helicopters. It was under control at about 9:30pm.

No homes were threatened and the cause is under investigation. Power was out for a number of hours as well.