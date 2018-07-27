An educational meeting is happening next month in preparation for October’s municipal election.

It’s being held in Castlegar but is put on by local governments from Nelson,Trail, Salmo, Rossland Creston and Warfield.

Everyone is welcome for an interactive dialog about the roles and responsibilities of local government, how to attract and elect the best people, and what you should consider before running for office. Light refreshments will be provided.

It’s on Monday, August 27th at the Castlegar Community Forum, from 4:30-8:30pm