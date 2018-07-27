A major upgrade to the Trail Memorial Centre will start soon. City Council approved the contract for a new roof to Liang Roofing Ltd. for over $670,000. Robert Baker, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation, says most of the cost is covered by federal funding.

The contract for asbestos abatement was also awarded this week and came in at more than double the estimated cost. Baker says $120,000 was originally budgeted however ended up costing just over $298,000.

Baker says the contingency fund will help make up the difference.

The work should get started very soon.

New LED lighting and a low-emissivity ceiling were also put in this summer and are included in the cost of the project.