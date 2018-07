Current Trail City Councillor Lisa Pasin will be running for Mayor in October. She was elected for the first time in 2014 and has served as deputy mayor for three of those years as well. She says it’s been a great experience so far.

She says she’d like to see more investment in infrastructure.

Pasin is also the Director of Development for the Kootenay Boundary Regional Health Foundation. She says health services is another of her priorities.

The municipal election is October 20.