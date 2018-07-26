Twitter stocks are selling off this morning after the social media company announced that active user numbers are down by 1-million over the last three months. While the company posted better than expected revenue they predicted their user numbers would continue to decline as they fight against fake accounts and spam. Shares are down 14-percent.

Global stocks rose in overnight trading after trade tension between Europe and the U.S. eased earlier this week.

The TSX ended yesterday with gains for the second day in a row up 13 points to 16,455. Dow futures are up 28 points.

Big oil posts earnings today along with Colgate-Palmolive.

The loonie is at $0.7656 U.S.

Gold is down $7.80 to $1,218 and oil is off $0.08 to $69.53 a barrel