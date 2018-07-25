Some great news for Trail as BC Emergency Health Services announced three new full time paramedic positions which should be filled by the end of September. Another ambulance will also be in operation during peak day time hours.

Senior Provincial Executive Director of Patient Care, Paul Vallely says the additions will help keep up with demand.

He says Trail was identified as a top priority.

Vallely says that means Traill will have seven full time paramedics in total now.

Castlegar also received three new full time paramedic positions earlier this year.