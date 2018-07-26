Trail will have a new mayor this fall and one person who’s running for the position is Bryan Deferro. He was born and raised in Trail and worked at Teck for 40 years. He says he’s also had a long time interest in civic politics.

He feels there are good things on the horizon for the city and wants to help bring in more private investment.

He mentions a few of his other priorities.

He’s not the first to run after a career at Teck, however he says he’ll bring a different approach than previous mayors.

The municipal election happens October 20.