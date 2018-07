Good news for students travelling between Nelson and Castlegar. Some additional bus trips will be added to the West Kootenay Regional Transit System.

Starting August 7, a new year round connection will depart Nelson at 4:19pm and another that departs Selkirk College at 5:07pm. Two morning trips will be added in September that run until April. One leaves Nelson at 8:04am and the other 8:53am from the college.

They won’t connect to the number 98 Columbia Connector to Trail.