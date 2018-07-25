A new place to ride bikes, scooters, skate boards, wheel chairs and more will soon be ready in Trail. Construction has officially started on the skate park. Mayor Mike Martin says things are looking busy down at Gyro Park near the boat launch.

Mayor Martin says a lot of hard work went in over many years.

He says it will be a great community asset especially for youth.

Mayor Martin is grateful for all the donations which made the project possible, including $150,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust and $30,000 USD from the Murphy Family Foundation.

Fundraising efforts by the Society for the Friends of the Trail Skatepark also brought in $80,000.