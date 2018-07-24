Uncertainty over threatened American tariffs against the European Union curbed an international stock rally in overnight trading. The meeting is set for today between U.S. President Donald Trump and the EU Trade Commissioner.

Asian stocks were up but the tech and commodity sectors sputtered in Europe.

The TSX starts the day down 30 points to 16,390. The loonie is at $0.7612 U.S. and oil is up $.05 cents to $68.57 a barrel.

Traders will be keeping their eyes on a couple of stocks today with CN Rail reporting better than expected earnings last night and Lulu Lemon naming a new CEO.

On Wall Street more quarterly earnings are expected from heavy hitters GM, Ford, Visa and Facebook.