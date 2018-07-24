A new course offered by Selkirk College aims to spread understanding and awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder. SPECTRUM: Lifespan Autism Resources and Training was first a pilot project in January. It’s now offered online with an intake of 20 students on the third Monday of every month.

Instructor Lisa Thiessen who co-wrote the course says something unique is it looks at experiences from across a person’s lifespan.

Thiessen says it will be relevant training for many in the community including education assistants, teachers, early childhood educators, and others.

But she feels it’s an important learning tool for everyone and will benefit the whole community.

It’s a 12 week long course and costs $275. You can find more information on Selkirk College’s website.