Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Fruitvale early Sunday morning. Crews arrived on scene at 81 Elm Street just before 6:00am. 10 firefighters responded from the Trail, Fruitvale, and Montrose stations. It took an hour to get the blaze under control.

Trail RCMP say no one was injured, but the residence was completely consumed. An investigation is still on-going, however, police say they’ve determined that this was likely a targeted act of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).