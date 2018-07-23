The Joint Crime Reduction Unit from Castlegar and Trail executed a search warrant in Fruitvale on Friday, July 20 with general duty members from Trail RCMP. They attended a residence at approximately 2:00pm on the 1600 block of Highway 3B for theft of hydro electricity.

A 40-year-old male from Fruitvale was arrested on scene. RCMP say a very large and sophisticated cannabis growing operation was recovered during a search of the residence. Over 2000 cannabis plants were seized.

The male was released and is scheduled to appear in court on October 4.