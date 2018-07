The Gyro Park boat launch will be closed in Trail tomorrow from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Construction on the skate park is set to start next week and a number of trees will be removed from the area. That includes one dead cottonwood and seven black locust invasive species. The City says it’s committed to plant eight new trees to replace those removed.

There is a free boat launch which can be used at Beaver Creek Park on Highway 22. The Gyro Park launch reopens on Sunday.