It’s been a hot week and that means air conditioners are running full blast in a lot of homes. FortisBC says a new record for electricity usage was set this week across the service area. On Tuesday levels hit 629 megawatts.

Corporate Communications Advisor Nicole Bogdanovic says that’s a big jump from last year’s peak.

She says the system can handle the increased demand, but it can mean bigger electricity bills.

The previous record was 601 megawatts set in 2014. Monday’s electricity usage also beat that record, with 615 megawatts.

Bogdanovic says there’s an online tool where you can monitor your power usage.