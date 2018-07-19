The City of Rossland is the latest municipality to pass their recreational cannabis bylaws. On Monday, the City held a public hearing on the new regulations, however no one came to voice any opposition. Mayor Kathy Moore is pleased with the process.

Mayor Moore says stores are only allowed in the downtown.

There is no cap on the number of stores, but the 150 meter restriction from schools does limit some business on the north end of Columbia.

Extra ventilation and security measures are also required.

Cannabis legalization comes into effect on October 17, 2018.