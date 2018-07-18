The Communities in Bloom judges will be coming to Castlegar next week. Castlegar and Trail are both past champions and are competing at the national level against two other communities. Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Kalawsky says curb appeal is very important while judges are here and says there are things you can do to pitch in.

Kalawsky says there are a number of criteria besides floral displays.

Judging starts in Castlegar on Monday and goes til Wednesday. The results will be announced in September.