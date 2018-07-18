Interior Health says they continue to work on ways to address improper disposal of needles in local communities. Lesley Coates is a regional harm reduction coordinator with IHA and says new large industrial sharp bins should be out in two communities soon.

One is going in Nelson and the other in Trail.

Coates says they’ve been working with local partners on a number of ways to help.

She says another main message to get out is that the risk of getting a communicable disease from an accidental needle stick injury is very low.

There are resources online about what to do if you find a used needle or are pricked.

https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/CommunicableDiseaseControl/Pages/HarmReduction.aspx

https://www.interiorhealth.ca/sites/Partners/HarmReduction/Documents/Safe%20Sharps%20Disposal%20Toolkit.pdf