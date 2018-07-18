Smoke and vapour testing of sanitary sewer mains will be happening in Rossland next week. It may be necessary for the field crew to enter yards to perform this work, however residents are not required to be home. The City says vapour testing will help to identify possible leaks in the sewer system, which is a very important part of keeping the system running efficiently.

You may see vapour coming from the sewer vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground. It’s non-toxic, non-staining, white to gray in colour and creates no fire hazard, however it could cause irritation for individuals who have respiratory problems and are immobile.

Vapour can sometimes enter a house. To prevent this, you can pour approximately half a liter of water into your floor drains in basement floors & run a small amount of water into any sink or other fixture that may have not been used for a long period of time.

If you detect vapour in your house or have any questions you can contact C3 Mainline Inspections’ staff at 1-877-744-2288 or 1-250-815-5775 or 1-250-815-1018.