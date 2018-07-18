Castlegar City Council have some concerns regarding a proposed care facility at 1375 Columbia Avenue. Kootenay Society for Community Living own the property and are looking to build a residential building. Councillor Florio Vasilakakis says one of the concerns is how it would fit in with surrounding businesses.

Councillor Vasilakakis says they want to have a discussion with the Society while it’s still early in the development process.

Kootenay Society for Community Living were looking to purchase 4.5 meters of land from an adjacent property on Christina Place which was needed for additional parking. Council didn’t approve the request to subdivide the property and have sent the proposal back to the Planning and Development Commission for further discussions.