City Council received an update on the Age Friendly Castlegar project that’s currently in the works. Sandy McCreight is handling the project for the City and is consulting with seniors around what their needs are in the community. She says there are few priorities that have been identified already.

Help with grocery shopping and meal prep was another big item.

She says although they’ve identified some big needs for seniors in the community so far, she hopes local funding can be put in place to help implement them.

She encourages any residents over the age of 60 to fill out the questionnaire which is available at pharmacies, the library, the Complex and City Hall and can be returned to those locations. The feedback will be tallied in September, with an event in October on the outcomes and next steps moving forward.