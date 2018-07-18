Castlegar’s Council Remuneration Committee has made their recommendations regarding salary and expenses for the new Mayor and Council who will be elected in October. Those included increasing the Mayor’s salary from $28,000 a year to $32,000 a year, and from $14,000 a year to $16,000 a year for Councillors. Some ideas were also suggested to help cover childcare costs and lost wages when taking time off to attend conferences. Councillor Deb McIntosh feels it’s a great way to get more young people to run.

Up to $100 a month would be available to cover childcare costs during council or committee meetings. Also five days a year would be covered for lost wages to attend conferences or workshops. Councillor Florio Vasilakakis feels its a good thing if it encourages more people to run.

A $1500 expense grant over the four year term was recommended to help replace a federal tax break that was removed this year. Councillor Florio Vasilakakis feels it’ll help break down barriers for people who can’t afford all the extra expenses.

The changes will take effect on November 5, which is the inaugural meeting after the election.