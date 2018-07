Stuffy Riders will be coming to Castlegar’s Millennium Park this summer. The electrical stuffed animals on wheels are usually seen in malls with both children and adults enjoying driving them around. Castlegar’s Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow feels it’ll be a good addition to the park.

He says the City will be piloting the idea to see how it goes.

Stuffie Riders will be in operation until just after the Labour Day long weekend.