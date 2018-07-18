North American markets are continuing to stay subdued after a slow start.

The TSX is down 21 points to 16,497 and the Dow is up slightly by 25 points to 25,149. European markets were feeding off the upbeat outlook on the American economy from the US Federal Reserve.

Oil continues to slip down to 66.65 for US crude.

The Loonie is flat at 75.50 cents US.

Alphabet’s stock is in focus as the EU prepares to hit Google with a $5 billion fine. This comes after European officials investigated Google’s alleged monopoly of app business with its android phones.