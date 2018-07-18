North American markets started the morning off lower but made steady comebacks as the day went on.

Tech and commodity shares led the early losses, with Netflix, Amazon, and oil prices all getting off to a rough start.

Amazon managed to recover and close more than a point higher, as investors were worried about a buggy Prime Day launch.

Netflix shares, on the other hand, lost more than five per cent on the heels of the company admitting it overestimated its number of subscribers.

Oil prices lost ground as traders continued to react to Libya getting back into the export market and Saudi Arabia vowing to boost production.

The TSX managed to close the day at 16,519, up 24 points, while the Dow Jones was up 55 points to 25,119.

At press time oil is down three cents to $68.03 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $11.70 to $1,228 an ounce, and the loonie is down more than a third of a cent to 75.80 cents U.S.