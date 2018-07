Marwest Industries says the Columbia Avenue Complete Streets project is coming along well. An update from the company says it’s within two days of the projected schedule, despite being thrown some curve balls by mother nature.

The section between 13th and the Husky now has the water tied into the main and can move ahead with the next section. That includes replacing the water main, sewer main, and sanitary sewer mains.

Work is expected to last until the end of September.