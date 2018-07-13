Young female doctor and handsome patient are standing on reseption desk in modern clinic

A new program from the Columbia Basin Trust will provide up to $7,500 towards short term training opportunities for those who are unemployed or underemployed. Lisa Kilpatrick is the Senior Manager of Economics with the CBT says the program also helps local employers.

The CBT has identified 10 job areas that are currently in high demand that the funding can be used towards.

The CBT will also fund up to $800 toward training six months or less in any area. The program is delivered by College of the Rockies.

