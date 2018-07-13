After a search warrant was executed earlier this month in Castlegar, one adult male remains in custody. The search warrant was conducted at a home on the 2600 block of 5th Avenue by the RCMP Joint Crime Reduction Unit and Castlegar RCMP.

RCMP say Andrew Lee Cancela has been remanded in custody on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He is scheduled to appear in Castlegar Provincial Court on Monday, July 16.

Three other adult males and one adult female were released July 5 on Promises to Appear in Provincial Court in October.