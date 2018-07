A public hearing is being held in Rossland on Monday. Residents can weigh in on the City’s proposed Zoning Amendment Bylaw for recreational cannabis sales. City Planner Stacey Lightbourne says the regulations are based on feedback received from a survey in March.

She says there is no cap on how many stores are allowed.

Lightbourne says there was great results from the public survey with over 500 responses.

The public hearing is at 6:00pm in the Miners’ Union Hall.